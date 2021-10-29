Dele Momodu Apologises For Supporting Buhari, Joins PDP Independent - The former presidential can­didate of National Conscience Party (NCP) in the 2011 presi­dential election, Dele Momo­du has re-entered politics and joined Nigeria’s main opposi­tion party, the Peoples Demo­cratic Party (PDP). He also apologised to Nige­ ...



News Credibility Score: 94%