Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court revokes FG’s search warrant after five-hour siege to Justice Odili’s Abuja home
News photo The Punch  - A Chief Magistrates’ Court has revoked a search warrant granted to the Joint Panel Recovery unit of the Federal Ministry of Justice to search the home of Supreme Court Justice Mary Odili.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EXPOSED: No name, wrong address... The Cable:
EXPOSED: No name, wrong address...
I know nothing about raid on Mary Odili Daily Post:
I know nothing about raid on Mary Odili's residence - Malami
Invasion of Mary Odili’s house has traces of criminality – AGF Malami Premium Times:
Invasion of Mary Odili’s house has traces of criminality – AGF Malami
Group Condemns Invasion Of Justice Mary Odili’s House By Security Operatives Independent:
Group Condemns Invasion Of Justice Mary Odili’s House By Security Operatives
Security agents who invaded Justice Odili’s home unveiled — Report The Eagle Online:
Security agents who invaded Justice Odili’s home unveiled — Report
AGF Fooled Me Into Signing Warrant For Justice Mary Odili’s Residence Says Chief Magistrate The Nigeria Lawyer:
AGF Fooled Me Into Signing Warrant For Justice Mary Odili’s Residence Says Chief Magistrate
EFCC denies involvement in raid on Justice Odili’s home TV360 Nigeria:
EFCC denies involvement in raid on Justice Odili’s home
EFCC denies involvement as security agents raid home of Justice Mary Odili Gist Punch:
EFCC denies involvement as security agents raid home of Justice Mary Odili
‘It was misled’ – Court revokes warrant issued for search of Odili’s home Within Nigeria:
‘It was misled’ – Court revokes warrant issued for search of Odili’s home
Salone:
UPDATE – Raid On Justice Odili’s House: Search Warrant Used (Pictures)


   More Picks
1 Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Never Gave Order That Anambra Election Would Not Hold – Nigerian Senator - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
2 Court revokes FG’s search warrant after five-hour siege to Justice Odili’s Abuja home - The Punch, 1 day ago
3 FRSC warns public against patronising unauthorised number plate vendors - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Nigerian men are sweet, they know how to spend on women – Chi Chi Neblett, Liberian actress - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Insecurity: Osinbajo at PFN thanksgiving, declarers the ‘siege is over’ - Prompt News, 8 hours ago
6 Attorney-General, Malami Reacts To Misleading Court To Issue Search Warrant For Supreme Court Judge, Odili’s Residence - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
7 Truly free, vibrant press more powerful than three arms of government, says Governor Bello - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
8 Gravediggers Wife, Ayinla, Omo Ghetto: The Saga receives multiple nominations at AMAA 2021 nominations announcement - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
9 Ezeife bemoans NCAA’s suspension of Anambra airport’s official opening - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
10 Anambra: Elections won’t hold in 86 polling units, as Civil Defence deploys 20,000 personnel - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info