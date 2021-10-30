Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Truly free, vibrant press more powerful than three arms of government, says Governor Bello
News photo The Guardian  - Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, on Friday, said that ”a truly free and vibrant press is more powerful than the three traditional Arms of government combined.”

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Free press powerful than three arms of govt, says Kogi gov The Punch:
Free press powerful than three arms of govt, says Kogi gov
Truly free press more powerful than 3 arms of govt, says Bello Vanguard News:
Truly free press more powerful than 3 arms of govt, says Bello
Free press more powerful than governments, needs caution: Yahaya Bello Peoples Gazette:
Free press more powerful than governments, needs caution: Yahaya Bello
Truly Free Press More Powerful Than 3 Arms Of Govt, Says Bello The Street Journal:
Truly Free Press More Powerful Than 3 Arms Of Govt, Says Bello
Free press powerful than three arms of govt, says Kogi gov Affairs TV:
Free press powerful than three arms of govt, says Kogi gov
Truly free, vibrant press more powerful than 3 arms of govt. – Gov. Bello The Point:
Truly free, vibrant press more powerful than 3 arms of govt. – Gov. Bello


   More Picks
1 "Naija nor difficult like this" MC Morris reveals he's leaving Canada to return to Nigeria due to high cost of living abroad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 ''I watched a bit''- Gov Sanwo-Olu tells BBNaija finalists as he meets with them in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 ''From audio to video''- Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, shows off massive building she is currently constructing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Be ready to kill many if you don't release TASUED students - NANS tells Army as it gives 24-hour ultimatum | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Never Gave Order That Anambra Election Would Not Hold – Nigerian Senator - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 Leaked tape: Tiwa’s sex without condom sends wrong message, says Ogiri - The Punch, 19 hours ago
7 FRSC warns public against patronising unauthorised number plate vendors - The Punch, 13 hours ago
8 Tiwa Savage gifts Iyabo Ojo N500,000 for mother's remembrance party - The Punch, 1 day ago
9 We did not carry out any operation in Justice Odili’s home – EFCC - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 Anambra Election: DSS Warns Against Media Sensationalism - Independent, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info