Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gravediggers Wife, Ayinla, Omo Ghetto: The Saga receives multiple nominations at AMAA 2021 nominations announcement
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Gravediggers Wife, Ayinla, Omo Ghetto: The Saga receives multiple nominations at AMAA 2021 nominations announcement

The Africa Film Academy, organizers of the premier and prestigious movie award have announced the list of ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FULL LIST: Ayinla, Omo Ghetto: The Saga bag multiple nominations at AMAA 2021 The Punch:
FULL LIST: Ayinla, Omo Ghetto: The Saga bag multiple nominations at AMAA 2021
AMAA 2021: Nominations List Unveiled Independent:
AMAA 2021: Nominations List Unveiled
Gravediggers Wife, Ayinla, Omo Ghetto: The Saga receives multiple nominations at AMAA 2021 Pulse Nigeria:
Gravediggers Wife, Ayinla, Omo Ghetto: The Saga receives multiple nominations at AMAA 2021
AMAA 2021: Ayinla, La Femme Anjola, Omo Ghetto: The Saga Receive Multiple Nominations Nigerian Entertainment Today:
AMAA 2021: Ayinla, La Femme Anjola, Omo Ghetto: The Saga Receive Multiple Nominations
Full List: ‘Ayinla’, ‘Omo Ghetto’, Others Bag Nomination For AMAA 2021 The Will:
Full List: ‘Ayinla’, ‘Omo Ghetto’, Others Bag Nomination For AMAA 2021
AMAA 2021 awards: Gravedigger’s wife leads nominations PM News:
AMAA 2021 awards: Gravedigger’s wife leads nominations


   More Picks
1 "Naija nor difficult like this" MC Morris reveals he's leaving Canada to return to Nigeria due to high cost of living abroad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 ''From audio to video''- Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, shows off massive building she is currently constructing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Never Gave Order That Anambra Election Would Not Hold – Nigerian Senator - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
4 Anambra election: Almost all candidates are my friends, they have come to see me – Mbaka - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 See the 'big' Dolphin fishermen caught in Rivers state (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Leaked tape: Tiwa’s sex without condom sends wrong message, says Ogiri - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 FRSC warns public against patronising unauthorised number plate vendors - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Nigerian men are sweet, they know how to spend on women – Chi Chi Neblett, Liberian actress - Kemi Filani Blog, 14 hours ago
9 ASUU rejected planned N1m undergraduate school fees, says Osodeke - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 Anambra: Elections won’t hold in 86 polling units, as Civil Defence deploys 20,000 personnel - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info