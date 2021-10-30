Post News
News at a Glance
See the 'big' Dolphin fishermen caught in Rivers state (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Fishermen in Oyokotoro caught a big Dolphin in the community's river today October 29.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
PHOTOS: Fishermen Catch Dolphin In Rivers Fishing Settlement Fishermen from the Oyorokoto fishingpoint settlement in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State have caught a dolphin.
Yaba Left Online:
Moment a 'big' Dolphin was caught by fishermen in Rivers State (Photos)
Naija Loaded:
The Big Dolphin Fishermen Caught In Rivers State (Photos)
Naija Parrot:
Moment a ‘big’ Dolphin was caught by fishermen in Rivers State (Photos)
Luci Post:
Moment a ‘big’ Dolphin was caught by Fishermen in Rivers State (Photos)
Monte Oz Live:
See the 'big' Dolphin fishermen caught in Rivers state
Naija News:
Nigerians React As Fishermen Catch Huge Dolphin In Rivers State (Pictures)
Instablog 9ja:
A photo of a dolphin caught by some fishermen in Rivers state.
Tori News:
See The 'Big' Dolphin That Fishermen Caught In Rivers State Recently (Photos)
