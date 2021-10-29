Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bawa: Mischief Makers Trying To Link EFCC To Raid On Mary Odili’s Residence
Information Nigeria  - Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa has expressed that the agency has no connection to the raid on Mary Odili’s house.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

