Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits kill three security operatives in Zamfara; Police, Civil Defence give conflicting details
News photo The Guardian  - Bandits killed three security personnel in a gun duel in Zamfara on Wednesday, police said in Gusau on Saturday.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police, NSCDC give details on reported killing of 20 operatives by bandits The Eagle Online:
Police, NSCDC give details on reported killing of 20 operatives by bandits
Police, Civil Defence give conflicting details as bandits kill 3 officers in Zamfara News Wire NGR:
Police, Civil Defence give conflicting details as bandits kill 3 officers in Zamfara
Police, NSCDC give conflicting details as bandits kill 3 security operatives in Zamfara Pulse Nigeria:
Police, NSCDC give conflicting details as bandits kill 3 security operatives in Zamfara
Bandits attack Zamfara: Police, NSCDC give conflicting details PM News:
Bandits attack Zamfara: Police, NSCDC give conflicting details


   More Picks
1 "Naija nor difficult like this" MC Morris reveals he's leaving Canada to return to Nigeria due to high cost of living abroad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 ''From audio to video''- Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, shows off massive building she is currently constructing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Never Gave Order That Anambra Election Would Not Hold – Nigerian Senator - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
4 Anambra election: Almost all candidates are my friends, they have come to see me – Mbaka - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 See the 'big' Dolphin fishermen caught in Rivers state (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Leaked tape: Tiwa’s sex without condom sends wrong message, says Ogiri - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 FRSC warns public against patronising unauthorised number plate vendors - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Nigerian men are sweet, they know how to spend on women – Chi Chi Neblett, Liberian actress - Kemi Filani Blog, 14 hours ago
9 ASUU rejected planned N1m undergraduate school fees, says Osodeke - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 Anambra: Elections won’t hold in 86 polling units, as Civil Defence deploys 20,000 personnel - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info