Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Attorney-General, Malami Reacts To Misleading Court To Issue Search Warrant For Supreme Court Judge, Odili’s Residence
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Malami in a statement also ordered a probe into the circumstances surrounding the raid of the justice’s home.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Malami orders probe of raid on Justice Odili The Punch:
Malami orders probe of raid on Justice Odili's home, denies involvement
Malami orders probe of raid on Justice Odili’s home, denies involvement The Eagle Online:
Malami orders probe of raid on Justice Odili’s home, denies involvement
AGF, Malami Orders Investigation Into Raid On Justice Odili’s Home The Nigeria Lawyer:
AGF, Malami Orders Investigation Into Raid On Justice Odili’s Home
Naija News:
'Nasty Court Process' - Malami Releases Statement On Justice Mary Odili's Abuja Residence Raid (Full Text)
Breaking : Malami Reveals who Ordered Raid On Justice Odili’s Home Daily Info:
Breaking : Malami Reveals who Ordered Raid On Justice Odili’s Home
Attorney-General, Malami Reacts To Misleading Court To Issue Search Warrant For Supreme Court Judge, Odili’s Residence Tori News:
Attorney-General, Malami Reacts To Misleading Court To Issue Search Warrant For Supreme Court Judge, Odili’s Residence


   More Picks
1 "Naija nor difficult like this" MC Morris reveals he's leaving Canada to return to Nigeria due to high cost of living abroad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 ''I watched a bit''- Gov Sanwo-Olu tells BBNaija finalists as he meets with them in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 ''From audio to video''- Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, shows off massive building she is currently constructing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Be ready to kill many if you don't release TASUED students - NANS tells Army as it gives 24-hour ultimatum | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Never Gave Order That Anambra Election Would Not Hold – Nigerian Senator - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 Leaked tape: Tiwa’s sex without condom sends wrong message, says Ogiri - The Punch, 19 hours ago
7 FRSC warns public against patronising unauthorised number plate vendors - The Punch, 13 hours ago
8 Tiwa Savage gifts Iyabo Ojo N500,000 for mother's remembrance party - The Punch, 1 day ago
9 We did not carry out any operation in Justice Odili’s home – EFCC - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 Anambra Election: DSS Warns Against Media Sensationalism - Independent, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info