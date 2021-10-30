Cocaine seizure: Court grants NDLEA’s request to attach ship, detain 22 foreigners, seven Nigerians The Nation - A Federal High Court in Lagos has granted an application by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) for the interim attachment of a vessel, MV Chayaneenaree. The vessel was allegedly used to import 32.9 kilograms of cocaine into Nigeria ...



News Credibility Score: 99%