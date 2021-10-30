Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Obiano commissions Anambra airport as NCAA fails to approve maiden flight
News photo Daily Post  - Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on Friday commissioned the Anambra International Passenger and Cargo Airport, Umueri, for commercial use amidst fanfare by indigenes of the state.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gov Obiano commissions Anambra airport for commercial operations TVC News:
Gov Obiano commissions Anambra airport for commercial operations
Obiano commissions Anambra airport as NCAA fails to approve maiden flight The Dabigal Blog:
Obiano commissions Anambra airport as NCAA fails to approve maiden flight
Obiano commissions Anambra airport as NCAA fails to approve maiden flight Nigerian Eye:
Obiano commissions Anambra airport as NCAA fails to approve maiden flight
Obiano Commissions Anambra Airport Global Village Extra:
Obiano Commissions Anambra Airport


   More Picks
1 PDP convention: Oyinlola tackles Arapaja for national deputy chair as voting begins - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
2 IPOB dissociates itself from Biafra National Guard after Nigerian military killed its member - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 ISWAP procures military uniforms from Libya ahead of December attacks - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Former president Goodluck Jonathan shuns PDP convention, jets out to Kenya - Legit, 24 hours ago
5 Atiku reacts to invasion of Justice Mary Odili's residence - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Ship used to import 32.9 kilograms of cocaine into Nigeria through the Apapa port - The Nation, 23 hours ago
7 Insecurity: Osinbajo at PFN thanksgiving, declarers the ‘siege is over’ - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
8 Justice Odili’s house invasion: count me out – Malami - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 Kidnapper gunned down as security agents rescue abducted expatriate in Bayelsa (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 “I had considered suicide before”- Will Smith reveals - Oyo Gist, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info