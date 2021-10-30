Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Two Kebbi commissioners queried over late salary payments to teachers
News photo The Eagle Online  - Alhaji Abubakar Mu’azu-Dakingari, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Atiku-Bagudu, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Birnin Kebbi, on Saturday.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Kebbi commissioners queried over late salaries to teachers Peoples Gazette:
Kebbi commissioners queried over late salaries to teachers
2 Kebbi commissioners fingered in late salary payments to teachers Prompt News:
2 Kebbi commissioners fingered in late salary payments to teachers
Bagudu queries aides over delayed teachers PM News:
Bagudu queries aides over delayed teachers' salaries - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 "Naija nor difficult like this" MC Morris reveals he's leaving Canada to return to Nigeria due to high cost of living abroad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 ''From audio to video''- Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, shows off massive building she is currently constructing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Never Gave Order That Anambra Election Would Not Hold – Nigerian Senator - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
4 Anambra election: Almost all candidates are my friends, they have come to see me – Mbaka - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 See the 'big' Dolphin fishermen caught in Rivers state (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Leaked tape: Tiwa’s sex without condom sends wrong message, says Ogiri - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 FRSC warns public against patronising unauthorised number plate vendors - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Nigerian men are sweet, they know how to spend on women – Chi Chi Neblett, Liberian actress - Kemi Filani Blog, 14 hours ago
9 ASUU rejected planned N1m undergraduate school fees, says Osodeke - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 Anambra: Elections won’t hold in 86 polling units, as Civil Defence deploys 20,000 personnel - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info