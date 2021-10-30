Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senior civil servants allegedly steal, sell baby for N1m in Ondo
News photo Daily Post  - Two top government officials in the Ondo State Ministry of Women Affairs have been nabbed for allegedly stealing and selling a baby belonging to a

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senior Civil Servants Allegedly Steal And Sell Baby For N1 Million In Ondo Naija Loaded:
Senior Civil Servants Allegedly Steal And Sell Baby For N1 Million In Ondo
Senior civil servants allegedly steal, sell baby for N1m in Ondo Within Nigeria:
Senior civil servants allegedly steal, sell baby for N1m in Ondo
Senior Civil Servants Allegedly Steal And Sell Baby For N1 Million In Ondo Tori News:
Senior Civil Servants Allegedly Steal And Sell Baby For N1 Million In Ondo


   More Picks
1 Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Never Gave Order That Anambra Election Would Not Hold – Nigerian Senator - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
2 Court revokes FG’s search warrant after five-hour siege to Justice Odili’s Abuja home - The Punch, 1 day ago
3 FRSC warns public against patronising unauthorised number plate vendors - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Nigerian men are sweet, they know how to spend on women – Chi Chi Neblett, Liberian actress - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Insecurity: Osinbajo at PFN thanksgiving, declarers the ‘siege is over’ - Prompt News, 8 hours ago
6 Attorney-General, Malami Reacts To Misleading Court To Issue Search Warrant For Supreme Court Judge, Odili’s Residence - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
7 Truly free, vibrant press more powerful than three arms of government, says Governor Bello - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
8 Gravediggers Wife, Ayinla, Omo Ghetto: The Saga receives multiple nominations at AMAA 2021 nominations announcement - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
9 Ezeife bemoans NCAA’s suspension of Anambra airport’s official opening - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
10 Anambra: Elections won’t hold in 86 polling units, as Civil Defence deploys 20,000 personnel - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info