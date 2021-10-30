Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

DSS not sponsoring Biafra National Guard to enforce sit-at-home order – Army
News photo Daily Post  - The Nigerian Army has debunked speculations that the Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI) and the Department of State Service (DSS) created and funded the Biafra National Guard (BNG) to enforce the sit-at-home order, in a bid to discredit the ...

16 hours ago
