Nigerian govt extends NIN-SIM verification till end of year
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Federal Government has extended the deadline for National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data verification till the end of the year. The exercise was slated to end on October 31.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

