Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wizkid announces that his next album will be titled ‘More Love, Less Ego’
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - Wizkid says his next album would drop on the final date of his tour

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Photostory: Wizkid Announces Next Album, ‘More Love, Less Ego’ Singer, Wizkid on the one year anniversary of his Made In Lagos album announced the release date of his next one and the album title. The Punch:
Photostory: Wizkid Announces Next Album, ‘More Love, Less Ego’ Singer, Wizkid on the one year anniversary of his Made In Lagos album announced the release date of his next one and the album title.
Wizkid sets release date for "More Love, Less Ego" album - P.M. News PM News:
Wizkid sets release date for "More Love, Less Ego" album - P.M. News
Wizkid Announces Title, Release Date Of Next Album Reporters Wall:
Wizkid Announces Title, Release Date Of Next Album
Wizkid announces date for the release of his next album, ‘More Love, Less Ego’ for Jan 2022 Oyo Gist:
Wizkid announces date for the release of his next album, ‘More Love, Less Ego’ for Jan 2022
Wizkid drops title and release date of his next album Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Wizkid drops title and release date of his next album
Keeping up to his promise Wizkid Announces Speedy Release Of New Album “More Love Less Ego” GQ Buzz:
Keeping up to his promise Wizkid Announces Speedy Release Of New Album “More Love Less Ego”
Jaguda.com:
Wizkid Reveals Title and Release Date of Next Album
Wizkid Reveals Title and Release Date of Next Album GL Trends:
Wizkid Reveals Title and Release Date of Next Album
Wizkid drops title and release date of his next album Kemi Filani Blog:
Wizkid drops title and release date of his next album


   More Picks
1 Wizkid announces that his next album will be titled ‘More Love, Less Ego’ - Pulse Nigeria, 12 hours ago
2 See the 'big' Dolphin fishermen caught in Rivers state (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Carabao Cup quarter-final: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool fixtures confirmed - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 ISWAP procures military uniforms from Libya ahead of December attacks - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 Let's work together to take back Oyo from PDP - APC chairman-elect tells members - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 IPOB dissociates itself from Biafra National Guard after Nigerian military killed its member - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Insecurity: Osinbajo at PFN thanksgiving, declarers the ‘siege is over’ - Prompt News, 16 hours ago
8 Justice Odili’s house invasion: count me out – Malami - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 Attorney-General, Malami Reacts To Misleading Court To Issue Search Warrant For Supreme Court Judge, Odili’s Residence - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
10 "The biggest mistake you can ever make is letting your parents decide who you should marry" – Reality TV star, Ese Eriata - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info