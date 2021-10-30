Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Wizkid announces that his next album will be titled ‘More Love, Less Ego’
Pulse Nigeria
- Wizkid says his next album would drop on the final date of his tour
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Photostory: Wizkid Announces Next Album, ‘More Love, Less Ego’ Singer, Wizkid on the one year anniversary of his Made In Lagos album announced the release date of his next one and the album title.
PM News:
Wizkid sets release date for "More Love, Less Ego" album - P.M. News
Reporters Wall:
Wizkid Announces Title, Release Date Of Next Album
Oyo Gist:
Wizkid announces date for the release of his next album, ‘More Love, Less Ego’ for Jan 2022
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Wizkid drops title and release date of his next album
GQ Buzz:
Keeping up to his promise Wizkid Announces Speedy Release Of New Album “More Love Less Ego”
Jaguda.com:
Wizkid Reveals Title and Release Date of Next Album
GL Trends:
Wizkid Reveals Title and Release Date of Next Album
Kemi Filani Blog:
Wizkid drops title and release date of his next album
