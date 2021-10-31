Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Navy combs Lagos community for attacked officer’s stolen rifle
The Punch  - Residents of Igbogbo Bayeku community in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State on Saturday complained of heavy presence of naval officials in the community.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Navy storms Lagos community after cultists cut off officer’s hand and stole his rifle Tunde Ednut:
Navy storms Lagos community after cultists cut off officer’s hand and stole his rifle
Navy storms Lagos community after cultists cut off officer’s hand and stole his rifle Within Nigeria:
Navy storms Lagos community after cultists cut off officer’s hand and stole his rifle
Panic As Naval Officers Combs Lagos Community For Attacked Officer’s Stolen Rifle Tori News:
Panic As Naval Officers Combs Lagos Community For Attacked Officer’s Stolen Rifle


   More Picks
1 PDP convention: Oyinlola tackles Arapaja for national deputy chair as voting begins - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
2 IPOB dissociates itself from Biafra National Guard after Nigerian military killed its member - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 ISWAP procures military uniforms from Libya ahead of December attacks - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Former president Goodluck Jonathan shuns PDP convention, jets out to Kenya - Legit, 24 hours ago
5 Atiku reacts to invasion of Justice Mary Odili's residence - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Ship used to import 32.9 kilograms of cocaine into Nigeria through the Apapa port - The Nation, 23 hours ago
7 Insecurity: Osinbajo at PFN thanksgiving, declarers the ‘siege is over’ - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
8 Justice Odili’s house invasion: count me out – Malami - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 Kidnapper gunned down as security agents rescue abducted expatriate in Bayelsa (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 “I had considered suicide before”- Will Smith reveals - Oyo Gist, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info