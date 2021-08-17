Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why we killed four IPOB members – Army
The Punch  - The Army said its troops had neutralised four armed members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra who attacked security operatives in Anambra State on Friday.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why We Killed Four IPOB Members – Nigerian Army GL Trends:
Why We Killed Four IPOB Members – Nigerian Army
Why We Killed Four IPOB Members – Army Infotrust News:
Why We Killed Four IPOB Members – Army
Why We Killed Four IPOB Members – Nigerian Army Tori News:
Why We Killed Four IPOB Members – Nigerian Army


   More Picks
1 See the 'big' Dolphin fishermen caught in Rivers state (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 IPOB dissociates itself from Biafra National Guard after Nigerian military killed its member - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Carabao Cup quarter-final: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool fixtures confirmed - Daily Post, 1 day ago
4 ISWAP procures military uniforms from Libya ahead of December attacks - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 VIDEO: Ship used to import 32.9 kilograms of cocaine into Nigeria through the Apapa port - The Nation, 21 hours ago
6 African leaders need fresh ideas to overcome present challenges, says Sultan - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 Insecurity: Osinbajo at PFN thanksgiving, declarers the ‘siege is over’ - Prompt News, 18 hours ago
8 Justice Odili’s house invasion: count me out – Malami - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 "The biggest mistake you can ever make is letting your parents decide who you should marry" – Reality TV star, Ese Eriata - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
10 Gravediggers Wife, Ayinla, Omo Ghetto: The Saga receives multiple nominations at AMAA 2021 nominations announcement - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info