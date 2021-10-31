Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IPOB/ESN sponsors using propaganda to galvanise support – Army
News photo National Accord  - The Nigerian Army (NA) says it has uncovered the antics of sponsors of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its Eastern Security Network [...]

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

IPOB/ESN sponsors using propaganda to galvanise support – Army Vanguard News:
IPOB/ESN sponsors using propaganda to galvanise support – Army
IPOB, ESN sponsors using propaganda to gain sympathy – Army The Punch:
IPOB, ESN sponsors using propaganda to gain sympathy – Army
IPOB/ESN sponsors using propaganda to galvanise support – Army News Diary Online:
IPOB/ESN sponsors using propaganda to galvanise support – Army
Army says IPOB/ESN sponsors using propaganda to galvanise support Prompt News:
Army says IPOB/ESN sponsors using propaganda to galvanise support
Army accuses IPOB/ESN sponsors of using propaganda to gain support Pulse Nigeria:
Army accuses IPOB/ESN sponsors of using propaganda to gain support
IPOB, ESN sponsors using propaganda to gain sympathy – Army Affairs TV:
IPOB, ESN sponsors using propaganda to gain sympathy – Army
IPOB, ESN Sponsors Using Propaganda To Gain Sympathy – Army Infotrust News:
IPOB, ESN Sponsors Using Propaganda To Gain Sympathy – Army


   More Picks
1 25-year-old Suleiman Mohammed emerges PDP National Youth Leader - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
2 IPOB dissociates itself from Biafra National Guard after Nigerian military killed its member - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 PDP convention: Oyinlola tackles Arapaja for national deputy chair as voting begins - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
4 Atiku reacts to invasion of Justice Mary Odili's residence - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
5 Atiku: I've never seen Nigeria in such bad shape -- APC ill-equipped to lead - The Cable, 21 hours ago
6 IPOB/ESN sponsors using propaganda to galvanise support – Army - National Accord, 13 hours ago
7 ISWAP procures military uniforms from Libya ahead of December attacks - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Police Lied, Zamfara Bandits Overpowered, Killed Security Operatives – Nigerian Civil Defence Corps - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
9 Onyemelukwe-Onuobia wins $100,000 NLNG literature prize - The Nation, 18 hours ago
10 Military Track Down Another IPOB Commander In Anambra With 7 Army , 2 NCDSC Uniforms , 4 AK47 etc - CKN Nigeria, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info