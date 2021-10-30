Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Delta Poly student stabs boyfriend over WhatsApp chats
The Punch
- Delta Poly student stabs boyfriend over WhatsApp chats
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Within Nigeria:
Delta Poly student stabs boyfriend over WhatsApp chats
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Delta Poly student stabs boyfriend for chatting with another lady on whatsapp | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
Delta Poly Student Stabs Her Boyfriend While He Was Sleeping...You Won't Believe Why
More Picks
1
Military Track Down Another IPOB Commander In Anambra With 7 Army , 2 NCDSC Uniforms , 4 AK47 etc -
CKN Nigeria,
7 hours ago
2
IPOB dissociates itself from Biafra National Guard after Nigerian military killed its member -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
26-year-old woman drowns in hotel swimming pool in Taraba -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Atiku reacts to invasion of Justice Mary Odili's residence -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
5
IPOB/ESN sponsors using propaganda to galvanise support – Army -
National Accord,
14 hours ago
6
ISWAP procures military uniforms from Libya ahead of December attacks -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
7
Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin's wife 'faints' after he gifted her 20million on her birthday [Video] -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Police Lied, Zamfara Bandits Overpowered, Killed Security Operatives – Nigerian Civil Defence Corps -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
9
I place napkin on my husband's lap and watch him eat - Daughter of former Oyo governor, Abisola Ajimobi Kola-Daisi advises women to spoil their men -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
10
15 percent of Nigeria’s population drug addicts – NDLEA -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
