Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wabote to deliver Realnews 9th Anniversary Lecture
News photo The Eagle Online  - “Nigeria in the Unfolding Integration of the African Market: The Oil and Gas Perspective,” is the topic of the Lecture.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Simbi Wabote delivers Realnews 9th Anniversary Lecture November 18 Prompt News:
Simbi Wabote delivers Realnews 9th Anniversary Lecture November 18
Simbi Wabote delivers Realnews 9th Anniversary Lecture November 18 News Diary Online:
Simbi Wabote delivers Realnews 9th Anniversary Lecture November 18
Simbi Wabote Delivers Realnews 9th Anniversary Lecture November 18 News Probe:
Simbi Wabote Delivers Realnews 9th Anniversary Lecture November 18


   More Picks
1 See the 'big' Dolphin fishermen caught in Rivers state (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 IPOB dissociates itself from Biafra National Guard after Nigerian military killed its member - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Carabao Cup quarter-final: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool fixtures confirmed - Daily Post, 1 day ago
4 ISWAP procures military uniforms from Libya ahead of December attacks - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 VIDEO: Ship used to import 32.9 kilograms of cocaine into Nigeria through the Apapa port - The Nation, 21 hours ago
6 African leaders need fresh ideas to overcome present challenges, says Sultan - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 Insecurity: Osinbajo at PFN thanksgiving, declarers the ‘siege is over’ - Prompt News, 18 hours ago
8 Justice Odili’s house invasion: count me out – Malami - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 "The biggest mistake you can ever make is letting your parents decide who you should marry" – Reality TV star, Ese Eriata - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
10 Gravediggers Wife, Ayinla, Omo Ghetto: The Saga receives multiple nominations at AMAA 2021 nominations announcement - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info