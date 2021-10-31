Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP concludes national convention as Ayu emerges chairman
News photo The Punch  - The Peoples Democratic Party concluded its elective national convention in the early hours of Sunday, with the newly elected National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, declaring that the party is back to take back power from the All Progressives Congress.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We are taking back Nigeria from APC – PDP chairman, Ayu Daily Post:
We are taking back Nigeria from APC – PDP chairman, Ayu
Ayu for chairman, Arapaja as deputy... The Cable:
Ayu for chairman, Arapaja as deputy...
Iryochia Ayu emerges PDP chairman, says opposition party back to rescue Nigeria from ‘mess’ TVC News:
Iryochia Ayu emerges PDP chairman, says opposition party back to rescue Nigeria from ‘mess’
PDP back to take over Nigeria: Iyorchia Ayu new national chairman PM News:
PDP back to take over Nigeria: Iyorchia Ayu new national chairman
Ex-Senate President Ayu Emerges Chairman As PDP Elects New NWC [Full List] Naija News:
Ex-Senate President Ayu Emerges Chairman As PDP Elects New NWC [Full List]


   More Picks
1 Military Track Down Another IPOB Commander In Anambra With 7 Army , 2 NCDSC Uniforms , 4 AK47 etc - CKN Nigeria, 10 hours ago
2 IPOB dissociates itself from Biafra National Guard after Nigerian military killed its member - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 "He is an exceptional leader" - Tinubu visits Aso Rock, hails President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 26-year-old woman drowns in hotel swimming pool in Taraba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 CUPP condemns invasion of Justice Odili's Abuja residence - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
6 IPOB/ESN sponsors using propaganda to galvanise support – Army - National Accord, 18 hours ago
7 ISIS Releases Video Of 12-year-old Terrorist Executing Two Nigerian Soldiers - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
8 I place napkin on my husband's lap and watch him eat - Daughter of former Oyo governor, Abisola Ajimobi Kola-Daisi advises women to spoil their men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 15 percent of Nigeria’s population drug addicts – NDLEA - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Onyemelukwe-Onuobia wins $100,000 NLNG literature prize - The Nation, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info