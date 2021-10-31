Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nurse praised for helping a pregnant woman deliver her baby in transit
News photo Yaba Left Online  - A Nurse identified as Naomi has been praised on social media after she helped a pregnant woman deliver her child while in transit.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Nurse praised for helping a Pregnant Woman deliver her Baby in Transit Luci Post:
Nurse praised for helping a Pregnant Woman deliver her Baby in Transit
Nurse hailed for helping a pregnant woman deliver her baby in transit Instablog 9ja:
Nurse hailed for helping a pregnant woman deliver her baby in transit
Nurse praised for helping a pregnant woman deliver her baby in transit Naija Parrot:
Nurse praised for helping a pregnant woman deliver her baby in transit


   More Picks
1 Military Track Down Another IPOB Commander In Anambra With 7 Army , 2 NCDSC Uniforms , 4 AK47 etc - CKN Nigeria, 22 hours ago
2 26-year-old woman drowns in hotel swimming pool in Taraba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 ISIS Releases Video Of 12-year-old Terrorist Executing Two Nigerian Soldiers - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
4 “Are you still wondering why you are always unlucky?” – Annie Idibia addresses people who do ugly things to others and expect a beautiful life - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
5 Enugu APC Chairman mocks PDP over pledge to rescue Nigeria - The Nation, 18 hours ago
6 Kyari not recalled by IGP Usman Baba: Frank Mba - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
7 Military airstrikes eliminate 37 terrorists, scores killed in artillery bombardments - Within Nigeria, 9 hours ago
8 Buhari off to Europe 48 hours after Saudi trip - Daily Trust, 16 hours ago
9 SERAP seeks recovery of alleged ‘missing N881bn in 367 MDAs, sues Buhari - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
10 I place napkin on my husband's lap and watch him eat - Daughter of former Oyo governor, Abisola Ajimobi Kola-Daisi advises women to spoil their men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info