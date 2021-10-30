Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kyari not recalled by IGP Usman Baba: Frank Mba - P.M. News
PM News  - The Nigerian Police Force debunks reports that suspended deputy commissioner Abba Kyari has been recalled to resume work

7 hours ago
Hushpuppi: Abba Kyari remains suspended —Police Nigerian Eye:
Hushpuppi: Abba Kyari remains suspended —Police
Has Abba Kyari been reinstated by Police? Lailas News:
Has Abba Kyari been reinstated by Police?
Abba Kyari not recalled by IGP Usman Baba – Nigeria Police Edujandon:
Abba Kyari not recalled by IGP Usman Baba – Nigeria Police


