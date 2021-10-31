Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
"Follow your heart and do what makes you happy" - Man excited as he ties the knot with white lover in Owerri (Video)
Gist Reel
- A man identified as Sean shares excitement on the photo-sharing app, Instagram as he ties the knot with his white lover.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Young Nigerian man weds his white lover in Owerri
Correct NG:
”Do what makes you happy” – Young Nigerian man weds his white heartthrob in Owerri (Photos/Video)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Young Nigerian man weds his white lover in Owerri
1st for Credible News:
Nigerian man ties the knot with white bride, shares useful nugget
Infotrust News:
Young Nigerian Man Weds His White Lover In Owerri
Olajide TV:
Young Nigerian man weds his white lover in Owerri
Tori News:
Young Nigerian Man Weds His White Lover In Owerri (Photos)
More Picks
1
Military Track Down Another IPOB Commander In Anambra With 7 Army , 2 NCDSC Uniforms , 4 AK47 etc -
CKN Nigeria,
23 hours ago
2
26-year-old woman drowns in hotel swimming pool in Taraba -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
ISIS Releases Video Of 12-year-old Terrorist Executing Two Nigerian Soldiers -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
4
Enugu APC Chairman mocks PDP over pledge to rescue Nigeria -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
5
Military airstrikes eliminate 37 terrorists, scores killed in artillery bombardments -
Within Nigeria,
11 hours ago
6
“Are you still wondering why you are always unlucky?” – Annie Idibia addresses people who do ugly things to others and expect a beautiful life -
Yaba Left Online,
20 hours ago
7
Buhari off to Europe 48 hours after Saudi trip -
Daily Trust,
18 hours ago
8
Kyari not recalled by IGP Usman Baba: Frank Mba - P.M. News -
PM News,
24 hours ago
9
Buhari regime refuses to fix Ife roads, won't let us repair them: Ooni of Ife -
Peoples Gazette,
4 hours ago
10
Buhari receives briefing from Chief Of Naval Staff on acquired new boat -
News Breakers,
19 hours ago
