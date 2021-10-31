Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Anambra 2021: INEC yet to distribute 76,104 PVCs to new eligible voters, says YIAGA
Nigerian Tribune  -  Barely 6 days to the Anambra State Governorship election, an Independent election observer group, Yiaga Africa, has called on the Independent National

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

