“Are you still wondering why you are always unlucky?” – Annie Idibia addresses people who do ugly things to others and expect a beautiful life

1
25-year-old Suleiman Mohammed emerges PDP National Youth Leader - Daily Post,
9 hours ago
2
IPOB dissociates itself from Biafra National Guard after Nigerian military killed its member - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
PDP convention: Oyinlola tackles Arapaja for national deputy chair as voting begins - Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
4
Atiku reacts to invasion of Justice Mary Odili's residence - Daily Post,
5 hours ago
5
Atiku: I've never seen Nigeria in such bad shape -- APC ill-equipped to lead - The Cable,
21 hours ago
6
IPOB/ESN sponsors using propaganda to galvanise support – Army - National Accord,
13 hours ago
7
ISWAP procures military uniforms from Libya ahead of December attacks - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
8
Police Lied, Zamfara Bandits Overpowered, Killed Security Operatives – Nigerian Civil Defence Corps - Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
9
Onyemelukwe-Onuobia wins $100,000 NLNG literature prize - The Nation,
18 hours ago
10
Military Track Down Another IPOB Commander In Anambra With 7 Army , 2 NCDSC Uniforms , 4 AK47 etc - CKN Nigeria,
5 hours ago