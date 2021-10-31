Champions League: Injured Pique to miss Barca, Kiev clash

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Military Track Down Another IPOB Commander In Anambra With 7 Army , 2 NCDSC Uniforms , 4 AK47 etc - CKN Nigeria,
14 hours ago
|
2
|
"He is an exceptional leader" - Tinubu visits Aso Rock, hails President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
3
|
26-year-old woman drowns in hotel swimming pool in Taraba - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
|
4
|
IPOB/ESN sponsors using propaganda to galvanise support – Army - National Accord,
21 hours ago
|
5
|
ISIS Releases Video Of 12-year-old Terrorist Executing Two Nigerian Soldiers - Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
|
6
|
“Are you still wondering why you are always unlucky?” – Annie Idibia addresses people who do ugly things to others and expect a beautiful life - Yaba Left Online,
11 hours ago
|
7
|
I place napkin on my husband's lap and watch him eat - Daughter of former Oyo governor, Abisola Ajimobi Kola-Daisi advises women to spoil their men - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
8
|
Kyari not recalled by IGP Usman Baba: Frank Mba - P.M. News - PM News,
14 hours ago
|
9
|
15 percent of Nigeria’s population drug addicts – NDLEA - Daily Post,
18 hours ago
|
10
|
"I am not for everyone so save your pocket change!" - Huddah Monroe tells her admirers - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago