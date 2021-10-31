Post News
News at a Glance
ISIS Releases Video Of 12-year-old Terrorist Executing Two Nigerian Soldiers
Sahara Reporters
- In the 17-minute long video, the soldiers were shot dead by the insurgent with AK-47.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Lailas News:
ISIS releases video of 12-year-old terrorist executing 2 Nigerian soldiers
Global Upfront:
ISIS releases video of 12-year-old terrorist executing two Nigerian soldiers
Observers Times:
ISIS Releases Video Of 12-year-old Terrorist Executing Two Nigerian Soldiers
Naija News:
ISWAP Releases Video Of 12-Year-Old Terrorist Executing Two Nigerian Soldiers
Tori News:
ISIS Releases Video Of 12-year-old Terrorist Executing Two Nigerian Soldiers
More Picks
1
Military Track Down Another IPOB Commander In Anambra With 7 Army , 2 NCDSC Uniforms , 4 AK47 etc -
CKN Nigeria,
9 hours ago
2
IPOB dissociates itself from Biafra National Guard after Nigerian military killed its member -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
26-year-old woman drowns in hotel swimming pool in Taraba -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
Atiku reacts to invasion of Justice Mary Odili's residence -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
5
"He is an exceptional leader" - Tinubu visits Aso Rock, hails President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
Police Lied, Zamfara Bandits Overpowered, Killed Security Operatives – Nigerian Civil Defence Corps -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
7
IPOB/ESN sponsors using propaganda to galvanise support – Army -
National Accord,
16 hours ago
8
ISWAP procures military uniforms from Libya ahead of December attacks -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
9
FG to implement five percent job opportunities for persons living with disabilities -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin's wife 'faints' after he gifted her 20million on her birthday [Video] -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
