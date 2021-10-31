Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari receives briefing from Chief Of Naval Staff on acquired new boat
News photo News Breakers  - President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday received a briefing from the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo on the new Boat built by the Nigerian Navy due for Commissioning soonest.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari receives Chief of Naval Staff at Aso Rock Vanguard News:
Buhari receives Chief of Naval Staff at Aso Rock
Buhari hosts Tinubu, receives briefing from Chief of Naval Staff The Guardian:
Buhari hosts Tinubu, receives briefing from Chief of Naval Staff
Buhari hosts Tinubu, receives briefing from Chief of Naval Staff Daily Times:
Buhari hosts Tinubu, receives briefing from Chief of Naval Staff
Buhari Receives Chief Of Naval Staff At Aso Rock The Street Journal:
Buhari Receives Chief Of Naval Staff At Aso Rock
Buhari hosts Tinubu, receives briefing from Chief of Naval Staff Daily Nigerian:
Buhari hosts Tinubu, receives briefing from Chief of Naval Staff
Buhari Meets Chief Of Naval Staff At Aso Rock Naija News:
Buhari Meets Chief Of Naval Staff At Aso Rock


   More Picks
1 Military Track Down Another IPOB Commander In Anambra With 7 Army , 2 NCDSC Uniforms , 4 AK47 etc - CKN Nigeria, 23 hours ago
2 26-year-old woman drowns in hotel swimming pool in Taraba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 ISIS Releases Video Of 12-year-old Terrorist Executing Two Nigerian Soldiers - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
4 Enugu APC Chairman mocks PDP over pledge to rescue Nigeria - The Nation, 19 hours ago
5 Military airstrikes eliminate 37 terrorists, scores killed in artillery bombardments - Within Nigeria, 11 hours ago
6 “Are you still wondering why you are always unlucky?” – Annie Idibia addresses people who do ugly things to others and expect a beautiful life - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
7 Buhari off to Europe 48 hours after Saudi trip - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
8 Kyari not recalled by IGP Usman Baba: Frank Mba - P.M. News - PM News, 24 hours ago
9 Buhari regime refuses to fix Ife roads, won't let us repair them: Ooni of Ife - Peoples Gazette, 4 hours ago
10 Buhari receives briefing from Chief Of Naval Staff on acquired new boat - News Breakers, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info