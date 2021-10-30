200 Cadets Set Sail As Amaechi Flags Off NIMASA’s NSDP-3 Independent - Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, has flagged off the third phase of the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP). During the flag-off ceremony organised by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency ( ...



News Credibility Score: 94%