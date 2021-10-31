Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"He is an exceptional leader" - Tinubu visits Aso Rock, hails President Buhari
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has descibed President Buhari as an exceptional leader.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tinubu visits Aso Rock, says Buhari is an exceptional leader Daily Trust:
Tinubu visits Aso Rock, says Buhari is an exceptional leader
Buhari meets Tinubu in Aso Rock The Punch:
Buhari meets Tinubu in Aso Rock
Tinubu Visits Aso Rock, Says Buhari Is An Exceptional Leader Information Nigeria:
Tinubu Visits Aso Rock, Says Buhari Is An Exceptional Leader
“I came to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting me in London when I had a knee surgery. He demonstrated empathy. He is an exceptional leader" - Asiwaju Tinubu as he visits Nigerian President Buhari at the State House in Aso Rock Villa. News Wire NGR:
“I came to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting me in London when I had a knee surgery. He demonstrated empathy. He is an exceptional leader" - Asiwaju Tinubu as he visits Nigerian President Buhari at the State House in Aso Rock Villa.
Tinubu visits President Buhari today in Aso Rock, states why | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Tinubu visits President Buhari today in Aso Rock, states why | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tinubu Meets Buhari, Reveals Reason For Visit To Aso Rock [Photos] Naija News:
Tinubu Meets Buhari, Reveals Reason For Visit To Aso Rock [Photos]
"He Is An Exceptional Leader" - Tinubu Visits Aso Rock, Hails President Buhari Infotrust News:
"He Is An Exceptional Leader" - Tinubu Visits Aso Rock, Hails President Buhari
Why I visited Buhari in Aso Rock on Sunday - Tinubu - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Why I visited Buhari in Aso Rock on Sunday - Tinubu - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Military Track Down Another IPOB Commander In Anambra With 7 Army , 2 NCDSC Uniforms , 4 AK47 etc - CKN Nigeria, 9 hours ago
2 IPOB dissociates itself from Biafra National Guard after Nigerian military killed its member - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 26-year-old woman drowns in hotel swimming pool in Taraba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Atiku reacts to invasion of Justice Mary Odili's residence - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
5 "He is an exceptional leader" - Tinubu visits Aso Rock, hails President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Police Lied, Zamfara Bandits Overpowered, Killed Security Operatives – Nigerian Civil Defence Corps - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
7 IPOB/ESN sponsors using propaganda to galvanise support – Army - National Accord, 16 hours ago
8 ISWAP procures military uniforms from Libya ahead of December attacks - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 FG to implement five percent job opportunities for persons living with disabilities - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin's wife 'faints' after he gifted her 20million on her birthday [Video] - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info