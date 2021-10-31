Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Appoint indigenous Christians from Katsina before you talk of unity, Northern Christian elders tell Buhari
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint indigenous Christians from his home state of

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Northern Christian Elders accuse Buhari of lopsided appointments - says it affect unity Vanguard News:
Northern Christian Elders accuse Buhari of lopsided appointments - says it affect unity
Nigeria’s unity depends on you, northern Christian elders tell Buhari The Punch:
Nigeria’s unity depends on you, northern Christian elders tell Buhari
Prioritise unity, fairness in appointments, Northern Christian elders tell Buhari The Guardian:
Prioritise unity, fairness in appointments, Northern Christian elders tell Buhari
Northern Christian Elders Accuse Buhari Of Lopsided Appointments – Says It Affect Unity The Street Journal:
Northern Christian Elders Accuse Buhari Of Lopsided Appointments – Says It Affect Unity
Unity: Northern Christian Elders say Buhari’s lopsided, nepotistic appointments have divided Nigeria more than ever The Eagle Online:
Unity: Northern Christian Elders say Buhari’s lopsided, nepotistic appointments have divided Nigeria more than ever
United Nigeria Begins With You – Northern Christian Elders Tell Buhari The Will:
United Nigeria Begins With You – Northern Christian Elders Tell Buhari
The Tide:
Buhari’s Appointments Undermining Unity, Northern Christian Elders Lament


   More Picks
1 Soldiers foil kidnap of Catholic bishop in Orlu, lImo - The Punch, 18 hours ago
2 Buhari regime refuses to fix Ife roads, won't let us repair them: Ooni of Ife - Peoples Gazette, 10 hours ago
3 Davido and Chioma RE-FOLLOW each other on Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Obi Cubana, Mr Ibu, UAE envoy honoured at Nollywood New Yam Festival - The Nation, 23 hours ago
5 Military airstrikes eliminate 37 terrorists, scores killed in artillery bombardments - Within Nigeria, 17 hours ago
6 News in Photographs: Tinubu Visits Buhari in State House - This Day, 24 hours ago
7 Nigerian youths protest speaker’s impeachment, storm House of Assembly - Legit, 7 hours ago
8 Eight prophets drown in Zimbabwe while competing to retrieve "holy stick" from river (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 May God Always Put A Smile On your Face - Actress Yvonne Jegede Celebrates Son's Birthday - Infotrust News, 14 hours ago
10 I didn’t visit Buhari for politics – Tinubu - Daily Trust, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info