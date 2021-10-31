Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Rivers Issues FG 48 Hours To Unmask Those Behind Odili’s House Invasion
The Nigeria Lawyer  - The Rivers government and leaders of the State have given the Federal Government 48- hour ultimatum to unmask those behind the invasion of the Abuja residence of the former Governor, Peter Odili and his wife, Justice Many Odili of the Supreme Court.

15 hours ago
