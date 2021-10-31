Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Obi Cubana, Mr Ibu, UAE envoy honoured at Nollywood New Yam Festival
News photo The Nation  - Billionaire business mogul Obi Cubana and John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, were honoured with traditional titles at the 2021 Nollywood New Yam Festival. According to The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the duo was honoured with Dr Fahad Al Taffaq, the Ambassador ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

