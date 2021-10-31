Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
FULL LIST: WhatsApp will be blocked on all these phones in few hours
Daily Trust
- FULL LIST: WhatsApp will be blocked on all these phones in few hours
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Trent:
WhatsApp To Stop Working On Some Phones Tonight [FULL LIST]
Infotrust News:
FULL LIST: WhatsApp Will Be Blocked On All These Phones In Few Hours
Naija News:
WhatsApp Will Stop Working On These Phones In Few Hours (Full List)
Kanyi Daily:
WhatsApp Will Stop Working On All These Phones From November [Full List]
More Picks
1
Military Track Down Another IPOB Commander In Anambra With 7 Army , 2 NCDSC Uniforms , 4 AK47 etc -
CKN Nigeria,
22 hours ago
2
26-year-old woman drowns in hotel swimming pool in Taraba -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
ISIS Releases Video Of 12-year-old Terrorist Executing Two Nigerian Soldiers -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
4
“Are you still wondering why you are always unlucky?” – Annie Idibia addresses people who do ugly things to others and expect a beautiful life -
Yaba Left Online,
19 hours ago
5
Enugu APC Chairman mocks PDP over pledge to rescue Nigeria -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
6
Kyari not recalled by IGP Usman Baba: Frank Mba - P.M. News -
PM News,
22 hours ago
7
Military airstrikes eliminate 37 terrorists, scores killed in artillery bombardments -
Within Nigeria,
9 hours ago
8
Buhari off to Europe 48 hours after Saudi trip -
Daily Trust,
16 hours ago
9
I place napkin on my husband's lap and watch him eat - Daughter of former Oyo governor, Abisola Ajimobi Kola-Daisi advises women to spoil their men -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
10
Nigeria Records 89 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections… -
Olajide TV,
1 day ago
