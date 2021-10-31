Former Agric Minister Sayyadi Ruma buried in Katsina The Nation - The remains of the former Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources, Dr Abba Sayyadi-Ruma, were laid to rest at Danmarna Cemetery in his home state, Katsina. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ruma, who was buried on Sunday in Katsina, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%