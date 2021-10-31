Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News in Photographs: Tinubu Visits Buhari in State House
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
'No politics' -- Tinubu speaks on meeting with Buhari
PHOTOS: Buhari, Tinubu Meet In Abuja The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) on Sunday, received the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja. Credit: Facebook | Bashir Ahmad The Punch:
Tinubu reveals why he visited Buhari Daily Post:
Tinubu reveals why he visited Buhari
Buhari hosts Tinubu in private Aso Rock meeting Top Naija:
Buhari hosts Tinubu in private Aso Rock meeting
Why I visited President Buhari - Tinubu - P.M. News PM News:
Why I visited President Buhari - Tinubu - P.M. News
Tinubu meets with Buhari in Abuja – Photos Lailas News:
Tinubu meets with Buhari in Abuja – Photos
PHOTOS: Buhari Meets Tinubu In Abuja Global Village Extra:
PHOTOS: Buhari Meets Tinubu In Abuja
Photos: Tinubu Meets Buhari At Presidential Villa Mojidelano:
Photos: Tinubu Meets Buhari At Presidential Villa
Buhari, Tinubu meet at Aso Rock National Daily:
Buhari, Tinubu meet at Aso Rock


