Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Actress Lizzy Anjorin releases paternity test of child months after dedication in 10 cities in the United States
Pulse Nigeria
- The paternity result reveals that Lawal is the father of the child
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
The News Guru:
Lizzy Anjorin releases paternity test of child with hubby
The Will:
Lizzy Anjorin Releases Paternity Test Of Child
Infotrust News:
Fans Slams Lizzy Anjorin As She Releases Paternity Test Result Of Her Child To Prove Her Husband Is The Biological Father
Gist Lovers:
Actress Lizzy Anjorin Shares Her Daughter’s Paternity Test Result Online
Kemi Filani Blog:
Reactions as Actress Lizzy Anjorin shares her daughter’s paternity test result online - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Viral video: I wasn't expelled for twerking, says UNN medical student -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
2
Davido and Chioma RE-FOLLOW each other on Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
9 hours ago
3
Eight prophets drown in Zimbabwe while competing to retrieve "holy stick" from river (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
Nigerian youths protest speaker’s impeachment, storm House of Assembly -
Legit,
10 hours ago
5
Soldiers foil kidnap of Catholic bishop in Orlu, lImo -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
6
Buhari regime refuses to fix Ife roads, won't let us repair them: Ooni of Ife -
Peoples Gazette,
13 hours ago
7
16 Lawmakers Impeached Plateau Speaker Over Incompetence, Misappropriation - Majority Leader -
Leadership,
8 hours ago
8
If a man is not your type of man, his money should not be your type of money also - Davido's aide, Isreal, tells ladies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
Military airstrikes eliminate 37 terrorists, scores killed in artillery bombardments -
Within Nigeria,
20 hours ago
10
Troops Kill Over 30 Terrorists During Raid In Borno -
Channels Television,
12 hours ago
