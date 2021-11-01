Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Janemena’s husband, Andre reportedly breaks silence following wife’s alleged affair with Prince Kpokpogri
Luci Post  - Andre Plies, the husband of the popular Instagram dancer, Janemena is said to have reacted following the viral romantic scandal involving his wife and Prince Kpokpogri.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Janemena’s husband finally speaks on his wife sleeping with Prince Kpokpogri The Info NG:
Janemena’s husband finally speaks on his wife sleeping with Prince Kpokpogri
Janemena Gist Reel:
Janemena's husband, Andre reportedly breaks silence following wife's alleged affair with Prince Kpokpogri
Janemena’s Husband, Reportedly Breaks Silence over Wife’s Alleged Affair with Prince Kpokpogri Gist Lovers:
Janemena’s Husband, Reportedly Breaks Silence over Wife’s Alleged Affair with Prince Kpokpogri


   More Picks
1 EPL: Conte to become Tottenham's new manager after Santo's sacking - Daily Post, 27 mins ago
2 26-year-old woman drowns in hotel swimming pool in Taraba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Presidency slams South East religious, traditional leaders demand for Nnamdi Kanu’s release, says there’s leadership failure in Igboland - Global Upfront, 17 hours ago
4 Enugu APC Chairman mocks PDP over pledge to rescue Nigeria - The Nation, 21 hours ago
5 Military airstrikes eliminate 37 terrorists, scores killed in artillery bombardments - Within Nigeria, 12 hours ago
6 “Are you still wondering why you are always unlucky?” – Annie Idibia addresses people who do ugly things to others and expect a beautiful life - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
7 Buhari off to Europe 48 hours after Saudi trip - Daily Trust, 19 hours ago
8 Buhari receives briefing from Chief Of Naval Staff on acquired new boat - News Breakers, 21 hours ago
9 Lagos taskforce impounds 204 motorcycles, arrests 50 hoodlums | herald.ng - The Herald, 14 hours ago
10 SERAP seeks recovery of alleged ‘missing N881bn in 367 MDAs, sues Buhari - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info