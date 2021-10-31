Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Soldiers foil kidnap of Catholic bishop in Orlu, lImo
The Punch
- Soldiers foil kidnap of Catholic bishop in Orlu, lImo
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Army foils kidnap of Catholic Bishop in Imo
Independent:
Army Foul Kidnap Attempt Of Catholic Bishop In Imo
The Herald:
How troops foiled kidnap of Catholic Bishop of Orlu | Security | herald.ng
Prompt News:
Troops foil kidnap of Bishop of Orlu Catholic Diocese
PM News:
Troops foil attempted kidnap of Orlu Bishop Ukwuoma
The News Guru:
Army foils kidnap of Catholic Bishop In Imo
The Eagle Online:
Troops foil kidnap of Bishop of Orlu Catholic Diocese
Global Upfront:
Nigerian military foil kidnap of Bishop of Orlu Catholic Diocese, Most Reverend Augustine Ukwuoma
Within Nigeria:
Army foils kidnap of Catholic Bishop in Imo
News Mirror:
Army Foils Kidnap Of Catholic Bishop In Imo
1st for Credible News:
Troops foil kidnap of Bishop of Orlu Catholic Diocese
Tori News:
Soldiers Battle Kidnappers Who Attempted to Abduct Orlu Bishop, Ukwuoma
More Picks
1
Soldiers foil kidnap of Catholic bishop in Orlu, lImo -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
2
Buhari regime refuses to fix Ife roads, won't let us repair them: Ooni of Ife -
Peoples Gazette,
10 hours ago
3
Davido and Chioma RE-FOLLOW each other on Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
6 hours ago
4
Obi Cubana, Mr Ibu, UAE envoy honoured at Nollywood New Yam Festival -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
5
Military airstrikes eliminate 37 terrorists, scores killed in artillery bombardments -
Within Nigeria,
17 hours ago
6
News in Photographs: Tinubu Visits Buhari in State House -
This Day,
24 hours ago
7
Nigerian youths protest speaker’s impeachment, storm House of Assembly -
Legit,
7 hours ago
8
Eight prophets drown in Zimbabwe while competing to retrieve "holy stick" from river (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
9
May God Always Put A Smile On your Face - Actress Yvonne Jegede Celebrates Son's Birthday -
Infotrust News,
15 hours ago
10
I didn’t visit Buhari for politics – Tinubu -
Daily Trust,
13 hours ago
