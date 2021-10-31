Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NAF airstrikes, Army troops kills over 37 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, destroy 10 gun trucks in Northeast Nigeria
Global Upfront  - The Nigerian Army on Sunday evening said joint Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and own troops under Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have continued to intensify their onslaught on Boko HaramIslamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) killing 37 terrorists and ...

13 hours ago
