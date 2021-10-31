Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Igbo Monarchs, Clerics Ask Buhari Government To Release Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Members For Peace To Reign In South-East
Sahara Reporters  - Traditional and religious leaders in the South-East have called for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
The leaders, under the auspices of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and the ...

9 hours ago
