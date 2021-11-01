Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Leave people alone if their lives don’t affect you” – BBN’s Angel tells trolls
News photo Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - It appears that some of the cons of being a popular individual is beginning to take its toll on former Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“Leave people alone if their lives don’t affect you” – BBN’s Angel tells trolls Yaba Left Online:
“Leave people alone if their lives don’t affect you” – BBN’s Angel tells trolls
“Leave people alone if their lives don’t affect you” – BBN’s Angel tells trolls Naija Parrot:
“Leave people alone if their lives don’t affect you” – BBN’s Angel tells trolls
“Leave People Alone If Their Lives Don’t Affect You” – BBN Angel Tells Critics Gist Lovers:
“Leave People Alone If Their Lives Don’t Affect You” – BBN Angel Tells Critics


   More Picks
1 EPL: Conte to become Tottenham's new manager after Santo's sacking - Daily Post, 27 mins ago
2 26-year-old woman drowns in hotel swimming pool in Taraba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Presidency slams South East religious, traditional leaders demand for Nnamdi Kanu’s release, says there’s leadership failure in Igboland - Global Upfront, 17 hours ago
4 Enugu APC Chairman mocks PDP over pledge to rescue Nigeria - The Nation, 21 hours ago
5 Military airstrikes eliminate 37 terrorists, scores killed in artillery bombardments - Within Nigeria, 12 hours ago
6 “Are you still wondering why you are always unlucky?” – Annie Idibia addresses people who do ugly things to others and expect a beautiful life - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
7 Buhari off to Europe 48 hours after Saudi trip - Daily Trust, 19 hours ago
8 Buhari receives briefing from Chief Of Naval Staff on acquired new boat - News Breakers, 21 hours ago
9 Lagos taskforce impounds 204 motorcycles, arrests 50 hoodlums | herald.ng - The Herald, 14 hours ago
10 SERAP seeks recovery of alleged ‘missing N881bn in 367 MDAs, sues Buhari - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info