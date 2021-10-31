Troops foil attempted kidnap of Bishop of Orlu Catholic Diocese Linda Ikeji Blog -







Troops have foiled the attempted kidnap of Most Reverend Augustine Ukwuoma at the Orlu Diocesan Catholic Secretariat, Imo State.







