Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man dies after being gored by bull at Spanish festival
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A man bled to death from his injuries after he was gored at a bull-running festival in eastern Spain, authorities have said.

 

It is the first time such an event had happened in the cou

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bull Kills 55-year-old Man During Bull-running Event In Spain News Break:
Bull Kills 55-year-old Man During Bull-running Event In Spain
Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tragedy As Man Dies After Being Gored By Bull At Spanish Festival Tori News:
Tragedy As Man Dies After Being Gored By Bull At Spanish Festival


   More Picks
1 EPL: Conte to become Tottenham's new manager after Santo's sacking - Daily Post, 27 mins ago
2 26-year-old woman drowns in hotel swimming pool in Taraba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Presidency slams South East religious, traditional leaders demand for Nnamdi Kanu’s release, says there’s leadership failure in Igboland - Global Upfront, 17 hours ago
4 Enugu APC Chairman mocks PDP over pledge to rescue Nigeria - The Nation, 21 hours ago
5 Military airstrikes eliminate 37 terrorists, scores killed in artillery bombardments - Within Nigeria, 12 hours ago
6 “Are you still wondering why you are always unlucky?” – Annie Idibia addresses people who do ugly things to others and expect a beautiful life - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
7 Buhari off to Europe 48 hours after Saudi trip - Daily Trust, 19 hours ago
8 Buhari receives briefing from Chief Of Naval Staff on acquired new boat - News Breakers, 21 hours ago
9 Lagos taskforce impounds 204 motorcycles, arrests 50 hoodlums | herald.ng - The Herald, 14 hours ago
10 SERAP seeks recovery of alleged ‘missing N881bn in 367 MDAs, sues Buhari - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info