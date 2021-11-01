Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gov. Matawalle orders reopening of weekly markets in Zamfara
News photo Daily Post  - Zamfara State Governor, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle has directed the reopening of some major weekly markets in the State which were closed some months

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Zamfara approves re-opening of 7 weekly markets ― Commissioner Vanguard News:
Zamfara approves re-opening of 7 weekly markets ― Commissioner
Zamfara govt approves re-opening of seven weekly markets The Punch:
Zamfara govt approves re-opening of seven weekly markets
Govt Reopens Some Weekly Markets In Zamfara After Two Months Independent:
Govt Reopens Some Weekly Markets In Zamfara After Two Months
Insecurity: Zamfara govt reopens weekly markets Peoples Gazette:
Insecurity: Zamfara govt reopens weekly markets
Matawalle Reopens Weekly Markets In Zamfara The Will:
Matawalle Reopens Weekly Markets In Zamfara
Banditry: Zamfara reopens weekly markets as livestock markets remain closed News Wire NGR:
Banditry: Zamfara reopens weekly markets as livestock markets remain closed
Govt Reopens Some Weekly Markets In Zamfara After Two Months Oyo Gist:
Govt Reopens Some Weekly Markets In Zamfara After Two Months
Matawalle Orders Reopening Of Weekly Markets In Zamfara Global Village Extra:
Matawalle Orders Reopening Of Weekly Markets In Zamfara
Gov Matawalle orders reopening of weekly markets in Zamfara Within Nigeria:
Gov Matawalle orders reopening of weekly markets in Zamfara
Matawalle orders reopening of weekly markets Republican Nigeria:
Matawalle orders reopening of weekly markets


   More Picks
1 University Of Nigeria Authorities Harassed Me, Ransacked My Room For Twerking—Student Threatened With Expulsion Over Viral Video - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Eight prophets drown in Zimbabwe while competing to retrieve "holy stick" from river (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 NSCDC dismisses report on bandits relocation to Kano from Katsina, Zamfara - News Wire NGR, 19 hours ago
4 Davido and Chioma RE-FOLLOW each other on Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele applauds Davido for being humble as they meet in the US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Gov. Matawalle orders reopening of weekly markets in Zamfara - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 Three wedding guests reportedly shot dead in Afghanistan for playing music at reception - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 If a man is not your type of man, his money should not be your type of money also - Davido's aide, Isreal, tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 BBNaija's Queen narrates how she survived fire incident from 25th floor while speaking in tongues - Gist Reel, 16 hours ago
10 Anambra 2021: You kidnapped sitting governor, forged SSCE certificate - Soludo slams Uba - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info