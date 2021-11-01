Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ex-Niger Delta militant, Boyloaf, bags a first class degree
News photo Yaba Left Online  - A former commander of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) has bagged a first class degree from an Abuja University. Ogomugo Marbo shared the story on his facebook page while congratulating the latest graduatee in town.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

