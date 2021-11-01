Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Davido and Chioma RE-FOLLOW each other on Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog
- Davido and Chioma RE-FOLLOW each other on Instagram
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
30%
Additional Sources
Gist Reel:
Davido and Chioma follow one another once again on Instagram after months apart
Naija News:
Davido And Chioma Re-Follow Each Other On Instagram
Edujandon:
Davido And Chioma Re-follow Each Other On Instagram
Tori News:
Davido And Chioma Re-follow Each Other On Instagram
More Picks
1
Presidency slams South East religious, traditional leaders demand for Nnamdi Kanu’s release, says there’s leadership failure in Igboland -
Global Upfront,
18 hours ago
2
Enugu APC Chairman mocks PDP over pledge to rescue Nigeria -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
3
Military airstrikes eliminate 37 terrorists, scores killed in artillery bombardments -
Within Nigeria,
14 hours ago
4
“Are you still wondering why you are always unlucky?” – Annie Idibia addresses people who do ugly things to others and expect a beautiful life -
Yaba Left Online,
23 hours ago
5
Nigerian youths protest speaker’s impeachment, storm House of Assembly -
Legit,
4 hours ago
6
Scores burnt to ashes, many shops razed as two tankers collide in Niger -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
7
Buhari off to Europe 48 hours after Saudi trip -
Daily Trust,
21 hours ago
8
Lagos taskforce impounds 204 motorcycles, arrests 50 hoodlums | herald.ng -
The Herald,
16 hours ago
9
"I once bought my cook a new phone because I h*ted his ring tone" – Singer, Ric Hassani -
Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
10
Actor Sean Jimoh acquires new house (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
