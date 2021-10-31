Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Troops Kill Over 30 Terrorists During Raid In Borno
Channels Television  - Over 30 terrorists have been killed following a raid by joint troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) carrying out onslaughts on terrorists’ enclaves in the North East. The spokesman for the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

