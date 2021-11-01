Post News
News at a Glance
16 Lawmakers Impeached Plateau Speaker Over Incompetence, Misappropriation - Majority Leader
Leadership
- The majority leader, Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon Naanlong Gapyil, has said that the embattled Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Nuhu Ayuba Abok, was
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Plateau: Why we removed former Speaker – Majority Leader
Legit:
Drama in Plateau as police arrest impeached Speaker, 10 Assembly members
Vanguard News:
Embattled Plateau Speaker, Ayuba, 10 others arrested
Independent:
Why We Impeached Plateau Speaker – Majority Leader
Ripples Nigeria:
Crisis in Plateau Assembly as lawmakers, youths clamour for reinstatement of impeached Speaker
The Will:
PLHA Majority Leader Discloses Reasons For Hon Abok Impeachment
More Picks
1
Presidency slams South East religious, traditional leaders demand for Nnamdi Kanu’s release, says there’s leadership failure in Igboland -
Global Upfront,
23 hours ago
2
Soldiers foil kidnap of Catholic bishop in Orlu, lImo -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
3
Davido and Chioma RE-FOLLOW each other on Instagram | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Buhari regime refuses to fix Ife roads, won't let us repair them: Ooni of Ife -
Peoples Gazette,
11 hours ago
5
Eight prophets drown in Zimbabwe while competing to retrieve "holy stick" from river (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
Declare bandits federal civil servants since you are finding it hard to pronounce them terrorists ? Shehu Sani to Buhari Govt -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
7
Military airstrikes eliminate 37 terrorists, scores killed in artillery bombardments -
Within Nigeria,
19 hours ago
8
Nigerian youths protest speaker’s impeachment, storm House of Assembly -
Legit,
8 hours ago
9
May God Always Put A Smile On your Face - Actress Yvonne Jegede Celebrates Son's Birthday -
Infotrust News,
16 hours ago
10
I didn’t visit Buhari for politics – Tinubu -
Daily Trust,
14 hours ago
